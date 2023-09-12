Reserve Bank of India
Top NewsBreakingBusiness

RBI Issues Revised Norms For Investment Portfolio Of Commercial Banks

By Pragativadi News Service
11

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday issued revised classification, valuation and operation guidelines for the investment portfolio of commercial banks, which will be effective from April 1, 2024.

Banks will have to categorise investments into three categories from the next financial year: available for sale (AFS), held to maturity (HTM) and a new category called ‘fair value through profit and loss’, or FVTPL.

The existing held for trading (HFT) category will become a sub-category of the FVTPL.

Pragativadi News Service 26844 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking