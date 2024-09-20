Bolangir: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir convicted the former CDPO of Bolangir district and sentenced him to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The convict has been identified as Jasinta Tirkey, Former CDPO (Retired), Bolangir.

Tirkey was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge Vigilance, Bolangir TR No.12/2018 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the Secretary of a Self-help group for not depriving them to supply Chhatua to Sector allotted to their group and towards drawl of Chhatua bill. She was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and a fine.

Further, the convict Jasinta Tirkey, Former CDPO (Retired), Bolangir was sent to jail custody to serve her sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Jasinta Tirkey, Former CDPO (Retired), Bolangir following her conviction.