New Delhi: The Department of Youth Affairs has taken the lead in actively participating in this year’s Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, taking place from September 17 to October 2, 2024, with the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.”

Youth volunteers across India, under the MY Bharat initiative, are leading this nationwide effort to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The campaign will culminate in Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, 2024, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner and greener India.



(Odisha)

The campaign was formally inaugurated on September 17, 2024, by Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, marking the beginning of a nationwide effort towards creating a cleaner and greener India. On the first day alone, a remarkable 240,808 young volunteers collected 1,75,627 kg of single-use plastic across 1,562 adopted villages, underscoring the significant impact of the youth’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

(Madhya Pradesh)

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, expressed the government’s vision for this initiative, stating, “We must instil a sense of responsibility and pride in cleanliness among our youth. The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is not just an initiative; it’s a movement that empowers young Indians to take ownership of their environment. MY Bharat will play a leading role in this nationwide effort, with its youth volunteers at the forefront of driving change and fostering a culture of cleanliness.”



(Maharashtra)

As of September 19, 2024, over 8 lakh MY Bharat youth volunteers have actively participated in the campaign, successfully removing more than 12 lakh kilograms of waste from various locations across the country. Under the campaign, over 7,000 villages, 2,000 community centres, 450 Amrit Sarovars, and other historical and public spaces have been cleaned, showcasing the power of collective action.



(Cleaning of Railway Tracks)

Throughout the campaign, youth volunteers are engaging in extensive cleanliness activities, with a focus on the removal and proper disposal of single-use plastics. These activities are being carried out across institutional premises, adopted villages, and public spaces such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, and heritage sites across India.



(Uttar Pradesh)

The 15-day nationwide drive ‘The Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ will culminate on October 2, 2024, with extensive beach and coastal area cleaning activities, focusing on the collection and disposal of single-use plastics. Youth volunteers will actively participate, with events organized through the MY Bharat portal, fostering greater community involvement.



(Kerala)

The MY Bharat platform is hosting a dedicated window (https://mybharat.gov.in/mega_events/swachhata-hi-seva) where youth from across India are uploading pictures and videos of their participation in the cleanliness drive, reflecting the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan’. MY Bharat platform is enabling young Indians to share their efforts and inspire others to join the nationwide movement towards a cleaner and greener India.