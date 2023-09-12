Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Trailer Released

Mumbai: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s highly anticipated film ‘The Vaccine War’ has been eagerly awaited by the masses. In the teaser, the makers gave an insight into India’s remarkable victory in preparing the best vaccine for the world to save them from the hazardous COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the makers kicked off the campaign by arranging a special screening in the United States, where the film was bestowed with a standing ovation. Now, finally, the time is here for the much-awaited trailer of ‘The Vaccine War’ is finally here to push the ever-rising excitement for the film.

The trailer for ‘India’s first bio-science film’, ‘The Vaccine War’ talks about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has left no stone unturned to promote the film in every corner of the world. Besides the screening abroad, the pioneer filmmaker launched the first song, ‘Shristhi se pehele, at Times Square.

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu