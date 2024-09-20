Mumbai: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez released her debut single titled Stormrider. The actor has been teasing her fans with her stills from the track. Jacqueline flaunted blonde hair with exquisite hair and head jewellery in the music video.

Jacqueline unveiled a captivating new look, embodying a vibrant persona in the song. Adorned with elegant hand and neck jewellery, her look mirrored the essence of her song. The track is poised to strike a chord with global audiences, as it explores themes of empowerment, freedom, and resilience, making it an inspiring anthem for those facing life’s challenges and triumphs.

Sharing the track, she wrote, “Aahhhh! The day I’ve been dreaming of is finally here! #StormRider IS OUT NOW! (sic).”

Produced by Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter, Stormrider was recorded at the state-of-the-art Myst Music studios in Beverly Hills. Written by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert, the track is set to resonate with global listeners through its themes of empowerment, freedom, and resilience. Jacqueline’s journey and experiences over the years come to life in the song, offering an empowering message for anyone facing life’s challenges.