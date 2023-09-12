Barbie, ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ Available On Prime Video

New Delhi: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, is bringing a double treat for movie lovers across India with the premiere of global blockbusters, Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench. Launching within a few weeks of their theatrical release, both the movies will be available to rent on Prime Video, for INR 499 each.

In addition to Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench, Prime Video Store offers customers the opportunity to rent and watch a vast selection of movies from around the world.

Barbie is a story about Barbies in the Barbieland, one of which is a stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly crumble down, she starts experiencing an existential crisis and starts to think of death out of the blue.

In order to comprehend herself and learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, her kinda-sorta lover, joins along for the voyage. Directed by Greta Gerwig and written along with Noah Baumbach, Barbie became a cultural phenomenon upon release, and one of the biggest box-office successes of the year. Barbie is now available to rent on Prime Video.

A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crime while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered.

When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.

