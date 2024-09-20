Milan: Jin, the oldest member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is now all set to make his Fashion Week debut in Milan, causing traffic in the city as fans gather around to greet him.

BTS’ Jin arrived in Milan to attend the Fashion Week for the first time ever. To catch a glimpse of the K-pop star, fans gathered around his temporary residence, which led to immense traffic congestion in the city. The artist can be seen wearing a formal black shirt and pants along with a sleek hairstyle, enhancing his appearance. As the global ambassador for luxury fashion house Gucci, he will be attending the brand’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025.

Jin is also speculated to be the special guest for Coldplay’s upcoming show to be held in Seoul. The band will be performing in the city after 8 years as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Previously, Jin appeared at the band’s Buenos Aries show in 2022 and performed his debut single Astraunaut, which was co-written by Coldplay.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.