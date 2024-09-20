New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda highlighted the key achievements of the Union Health Ministry in the first 100 days of the government at a press conference, here today.

Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel were also present.

The Union Health Minister noted that around Rs.15 lakh crores of investment have been made in the last 100 days with speed and scale across different ministries. He noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched several key initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery and access in India. The following are some of the achievements made in the last 100 days across different health schemes:

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY:

Shri Nadda said that the recent announcement of expansion of the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme to include all senior citizens, irrespective of income group, aged 70 years and above will potentially benefit around 6 crore individuals across 4.5 crore families. Highlighting that Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest publicly funded health coverage program, Shri Nadda informed that the expanded scheme will be implemented in October this year.

U-WIN Portal:

Another significant advancement is the U-WIN Portal which has been developed for the full digitization of vaccination services for complete vaccination records of pregnant women and children from birth to 17 years under the Universal Immunization Programme. The citizen-centric services of the digital platform include ‘Anytime Access’ and ‘Anywhere’ vaccination services, Self-Registration by citizens using the U-WIN web portal or the U-WIN citizen mobile application, automated SMS alerts, universal QR-based eVaccination Certificate and utility to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for themselves and Child ABHA ID for their children. The portal is in 11 regional languages including Hindi.

Stating that “the U-WIN portal has been developed for full digitization of vaccination services for complete vaccination record of pregnant women and children from birth to 17 years under the Universal Immunization Programme”, he informed that the portal is already operational on a pilot basis. As of 16th September 2024, 6.46 crore beneficiaries have been registered, 1.04 crore vaccination sessions have been held and 23.06 crore administered vaccine doses have been recorded on the portal.

New TB Treatment Regimen & Made-in-India TB Diagnostics:

A shorter and more efficacious treatment regimen is now available for use under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) which would help in reducing the treatment duration from 9-12 months to 6 months. It has been validated along with the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) by ICMR. Shri Nadda informed that the Union Health Ministry in consultation with the State/UT governments is preparing a detailed rollout plan for logistics and training of health professionals for the introduction of this new regimen early next year. He also highlighted the expected reduction in the duration of the treatment regimen in approximately 75,000 DRTB cases across the country.

In order to ensure country-wide coverage for TB and Drug Resistance diagnosis by ‘state of the art’ molecular methods, a new indigenous diagnostic system (Patho detect) has been validated by ICMR, along with field feasibility. Shri Nadda stated that it would lead to a reduction in turn-around times for test results, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality of TB patients.

Deployment of BHISM Cubes:

BHISHM Cubes are portable and rapidly deployable modular medical facilities intended to provide emergency lifesaving clinical care in the event of disaster/public health emergencies. Union Health Minister stated that BHISM cubes have the capacity to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. In the 1st Phase, BHISHM Cubes will be placed in 25 AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for rapid deployment in the respective region in case of disaster/health emergencies. States may also deploy at strategic locations subsequently. India has gifted four BHISHM Cubes to Ukraine during the Prime Minister’s visit to the country recently.

Use of Drone Services:

Drones service aids in rapid, cost-effective and safe delivery of medical supplies and samples in hard-to-reach and tough terrains. Fifteen (15) AIIMS/INIs/NE institutions have been identified for Drone Services. Drone trials and training have been completed in 12 institutes. Shri Nadda said that drones provide safe, accurate reliable pickup & delivery of medicines, vaccines, blood, diagnostic specimens & other life-saving items to difficult-to-reach facilities.

Medical Education:

Increase in Medical Colleges:

The Union Health Minister said that the increase in medical colleges and MBBS and PG seats would lead to an increase in the availability of doctors in the healthcare system.

There is an increase of 8.07% in Medical Colleges from 706 in 2023-24 to 766 in 2024-25. There has been a 98% increase in medical colleges from 387 in 2013-14 to 766 in 2024-25. During the same period, 379 new medical colleges were established and, presently there are 766 (Govt: 423, Pvt: 343) medical colleges in the Country.

Increase in MBBS seats:

There is an increase of 6.30 % in MBBS seats from 1,08,940 in 2023-24 to 1,15,812 in 2024-25. MBBS Seats increased by 64,464 (i.e., 125%) from 2013-14 (51,348 seats) to 2024-25 (11,5812 seats).

Increase in PG seats:

There is an increase of 5.92% in PG seats from 69,024 in 2023-24 to 73,111 in 2024-25. During the last ten years, the number of PG seats increased by 39,460 (i.e., 127%) from 2013-14 (31,185 seats) to 2024-25 (73,111 seats).

Operationalization of National Medical Register:

National Medical Register (NMR) is a comprehensive dynamic database for all allopathic (MBBS) registered doctors in India. NMR is linked with the Aadhaar ID of the doctors which ensures the individual’s authenticity.

Shri Nadda said that NMR being a key component of the country’s Ayushman Bharat digital mission, would be part of the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR). He further said that NMR will ensure the provision of data covering details of around 13 lakh doctors in the country – State-wise, those who have left the country, those who have lost their license to practice, or details of doctors who have lost their lives.

National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS):

Virtual National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) Assessment of Ayushman Arogya Mandir -Sub Centre:

NQAS is a set of standards designed to ensure and improve the quality of healthcare services in District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandir – Primary Health Centre, Ayushman Arogya Mandir – Urban Primary Health Centre and Ayushman Arogya Mandir – Sub Health Centre.

Shri Nadda said that as of 31st August 2024, 13,782 Public Health Facilities are NQAS Certified. A total of 5,784 Public Health Facilities have been NQAS Certified from 1st April 2024 till date, in which 3,134 facilities (including 2,734 Ayushman Arogya Mandir – Sub Centers) have been NQAS certified at all levels in the first 100 days.

The virtual National Quality Assurance Standards assessments for Ayushman Arogya Mandir-Sub Centres commenced on August 1st after requisite training. 58 assessments have been done, with 104 more assessments scheduled to take place by the end of September 2024. “This will give an impetus to ensuring Quality standards for all levels of public healthcare facilities improving comprehensive primary healthcare of citizens” Shri Nadda said.

National Quality Assurance Standards for Integrated Public Health Laboratories:

The release of NQAS for IPHLs spread across district-level health facilities is aimed at improving the quality and competence of management and testing systems in IPHLs. This will positively impact the reliability of test results and enhance the quality of diagnostics & patient care.

Establishment of AIIMS in Darbhanga:

Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of new AIIMS at Darbhanga on 15.09.2020 at an estimated cost of Rs. 1264 Crore. Shri Nadda stated that the issue of allotment of land for AIIMS Darbhanga, which was pending for over 3 years has been finally settled and the Government of Bihar has allotted and since handed over 150.13 acres of land on 12.8.2024 required for AIIMS Darbhanga. He further noted that AIIMS institutions would serve to fill the gap in affordable tertiary healthcare services and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure.

Completion of Super Specialty Blocks:

Completion of construction works of Super Specialty Blocks (SSB) has been taken up as upgradation projects of existing Government Medical Colleges under PMSSY of four Government Medical Colleges in Bihar, these include:

a) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

b) Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya

c) Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur

d) Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

The launch of Super Specialty Blocks in Government Medical Colleges (Bihar) would serve to fill the gap in affordable tertiary healthcare services and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, Shri Nadda highlighted.

Launch of Food Import Rejection Alerts:

The Union Minister also highlighted the introduction of the Food Import Rejection Alerts (FIRA), an online portal designed to notify the public and relevant food safety authorities about food import rejections at Indian borders and training of food street vendors by the FSSAI. The portal was launched today at the second edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 hosted by FSSAI at Bharat Mandapam.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Smt. LS Changsan, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Shri Dhirendra Ojha, Principal DG, PIB, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.