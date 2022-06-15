Snan Purnima
Over One Lakh Devotees Visit Puri On ‘Snan Purnima’

By Haraprasad Das
Puri:  Over one lakh devotees, including few from foreign countries, visited Puri on Tuesday to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on the auspicious occasion of ‘Snan Purnima’.

Beating the heatwave and humidity, the devotees gathered before the Lions Gate of the Jagannath Temple to get a glimpse of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

As public were allowed to witness the Snan Yatra after two years, a large number of devotees visited Puri on Tuesday. All arrangements were made for a smooth ‘darshan’, said Puri Collector.

