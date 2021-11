Want To Know Release Dates Of Upcoming Bollywood Movies, Check Here

New Delhi: Are you a movie enthusiast? And want to keep yourself updated about the new major films lined up and the release dates. Don’t worry we have piled up the dates in this article, so you can discover the releasing dates of the movies, can mark your calendars, and book movie tickets online in advance.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the calendar and wrote: “#Xclusiv… UPDATED… Release date calendar of #HINDI movies: 2021 – 2022 – 2023… Note: Updated on 28 Nov 2021… ONLY THEATRICAL RELEASES.”

#Xclusiv… UPDATED… Release date calendar of #HINDI movies: 2021 – 2022 – 2023… Note: Updated on 28 Nov 2021… ONLY THEATRICAL RELEASES. pic.twitter.com/h7mHkBRDPN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2021

Movies To Be Release In 2021

3 December – Tadap

10 December – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

10 December-Velle

10 December- Code Name Abdul

17 December- Pushpa

24 December- 83 The Film

31 December- Jersy

Movies To Be Release In 2022

7 January- RRR

14 January- Radhe Shyam

21 January- Prithviraj

26 January- Attack

26 January- The Kashmir Files

4 February- Badhaai Do

4 February- Before You Die

11 February- Major

18 February- Gangubai Kathiawadi

25 February- Jayesh Bhai Jordaar

04 March- Bachchan Pandey

18 March- Shamshera

25 March- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

31 March- Anek

1 April- Rocketry

8 April- Dhaakad

14 April- Laal Singh Chaddha

14 April- KGF 2

29 April- MayDay

29 April – Heropanti2

6 May- RocketGang

13 May- AankhMicholi

13 May- MissionMajnu

20 May- Hit

3 June- Maidaan

10 June- Govinda Naam Mera

17 June- DoctorG

17 June- No Means No

24 June- Jug Jugg Jeeyo

8 July- Ek Villain Returns

15 July- Cirkus

15 July- PhoneBhoot

29 July- ThankGod

11 Aug- Adipurush

11 Aug- RakshaBandhan

30 Sept- VikramVedha

7 Oct- Mr And Mrs Mahi

Diwali: RamSetu

4 Nov- Shehzada

11 Nov- Yodha

25 Nov- Bhediya

23 Dec- Ganapath