Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken the allegations of an attack and torture on an army officer and his female companion very seriously, stated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the CM declared, “Departmental action and the required legal steps were initiated immediately upon the matter being brought to the state government’s attention.”

ଭରତପୁର ଥାନାରେ ସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀ ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଥିବା ଜଣେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଅସଦାଚରଣ ତଥା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଅଭିଯୋଗକୁ ସରକାର ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଗୁରୁତର ଭାବେ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଘଟଣା ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିକୁ ଆସିବା ମାତ୍ରେ ବିଭାଗୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ସହିତ ଆଇନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଆବଶ୍ୟକୀୟ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଘଟଣା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସଂବେଦନଶୀଳ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ କ୍ରାଇମ… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 20, 2024

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the Crime Branch has been ordered to immediately investigate and submit a report within the designated timeframe, stated the Chief Minister.

Majhi also mentioned that once the investigation report is in, those found guilty will face legal consequences.

“The government maintains a ‘zero tolerance’ stance on violence and harassment against women; such acts will not be tolerated,” the Chief Minister declared.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also the Minister for Women and Child Development, called for a report from Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh regarding the case.

After her discussion with the DCP, Parida plans to meet with the army officer’s fiancée and is expected to update the media on the situation later in the evening, according to sources.