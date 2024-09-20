New Delhi: Two Indian schools, Ryan International School from New Delhi and CM RISE School Vinoba from Madhya Pradesh, have been selected as finalists for the esteemed World’s Best School Prizes 2024.

The awards, established by London-based T4 Education in partnership with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation, recognize outstanding contributions to education globally. The winners will divide a prize fund of USD 50,000.

Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj is a leading nominee in the “Environmental Action” category for its pioneering work in addressing water scarcity and pollution with initiatives like hydroponics and biogas plants. The school’s environmental programs have received national acclaim, including recognition from India’s Ministry of Environment.

CM RISE School Vinoba in Ratlam has been shortlisted in the “Innovation” category. Initially set up for tribal girls in an urban slum, the school has revolutionized public education by incorporating local festivals and innovative sports programs, significantly impacting student learning.

Vikas Pota, the founder of T4 Education, highlighted the significance of grassroots movements in tackling the global education crisis. The winners will be revealed next month and honoured at the World Schools Summit in Dubai on November 23-24, where they will engage with global education leaders in efforts to reshape education.