Mumbai: Designer Manish Malhotra has made history by becoming the first Indian designer to showcase his collection at Harrods, London. The exclusive event, held at Harrods’ Private Shopping Penthouse, is part of the iconic department store’s 175th anniversary celebrations and runs from September 16 to 29, 2024.

Malhotra’s “World Collection” is a stunning blend of traditional Indian artistry and contemporary fashion. The collection features an array of gowns, saree-gowns, and brocade jackets, all inspired by the intricate drapes of traditional Indian sarees. Luxurious fabrics such as silk, velvet, and chiffon are adorned with exquisite embroidery techniques like zardozi, chikankari, and gota patti.

One of the standout pieces in the collection pays homage to Harrods itself, incorporating the store’s iconic green in a design that celebrates the collaboration between Indian tradition and British luxury. This showcase not only highlights Malhotra’s exceptional talent but also signifies a broader cultural movement, bridging the gap between East and West, tradition and innovation.

Speaking about this historic achievement, Malhotra expressed his excitement and pride: “I am thrilled to be the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Harrods Private Shopping Penthouse. It is an honour to represent India’s incredible artisans and craftsmanship on such a prestigious global platform”.

Malhotra’s career, spanning over 30 years, has seen him style Bollywood stars and collaborate with international icons like Michael Jackson and Hillary Clinton. This latest achievement adds another jewel to his crown, marking a significant milestone in the global fashion landscape.

The “World Collection” at Harrods is more than just a fashion display; it is a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage, reinterpreted for a modern, global audience. This event heralds a new era for Indian fashion, showcasing its timeless artistry on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.