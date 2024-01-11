Bike Accident in Dhenkanal
State

Two Killed, 1 Critical in Head-On Collison In Dhenkanal

By Devraj Takri
Dhenkanal: Two persons were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Aluajharan in the Dhenkanal district, today.

On intimation, authorities reached and started an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision.

The injured individual is currently receiving medical attention. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained, sources added.

