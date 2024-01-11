Two Good Samaritans Rewarded For Helping Deogarh Police In Pihu Kidnapping Case

Deogarh: The Deogarh Police on Thursday rewarded two persons who cooperated in the kidnapping case of a six-year-old girl, Pihu Agarwal.

In a special function held at the district police headquarters this morning, North Central IG Jayanarayan Pankaj presented the cash award to Kumud Sethi, an employee of Sundargarh Pangam Hotel Residency, and Laxmikant Mishra of Badagaon Bhoipali, for their cooperation in rescuing the girl child before 12 hours of abduction by informing the police against the criminals.

Notably, on 24th December last year, Deogarh Police arrested four persons in connection with the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl Pihu. The kidnappers were identified as Himanshu Narang (21) of Nuagaon village, Deepak Naik (19) of Mendhipali village, Rohit Patra (24) of Balanda village and Maheswar Sagadia (24) of Jareikela village in the district.

As per reports, these miscreants kidnapped Pihu on the 18th of December, 2023 while she was returning from tuition with her grandmother. Later, she was found on the roadside near Badagaon of Sundargarh district the next morning.

On the day of the abduction, the miscreants had gone to a hotel to stay but when the hotel staff, Kumud Sethi, asked them for Aadhaar identification, the criminals went away. Similarly, after the miscreants left the baby girl near Badagaon, Laxmikant Mishra rescued the baby girl and informed the police.

IG Mr Pankaj handed over certificates and a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each to Mr Sethi and Mr Mishra. He expressed that felicitating both the good Samaritans would be an inspiration for others.

On this occasion, the rescued girl, Pihu also honored both persons with rose flowers. Deogarh SP Pradyumna Mishra, SDPO Soumya Ranjan Maliki, Deogarh Police Station IIC Saroj Kumar Sethi and other Police officers were present.