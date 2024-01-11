5T Chairman Reviews Multiple Development Projects In Bolangir

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited Bolangir District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Gandhi Stadium, Bolangir and interacted with students of all colleges of Bolangir. He discussed with the students the Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. Citing examples of prominent persons from the district Pandian emphasized that students work hard with self-confidence to succeed in life.

Pandian reviewed the progress of 650 Bedded Teaching Hospital at Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Bolangir for 305 Crs. The work is in the finishing stage. He instructed concerned officials to complete all remaining works at the earliest adhering to the principles of 5T.

Later, he also reviewed other major projects in the district – ISS projects at Kukedmal, Patharla, Kursud, Silatkani, and Kutasingha at a total cost of 1217 Crs; Mega Piped running drinking water Supply projects to different blocks of the district at the cost of 1312 Crs; Balangir By Pass Road at the cost of 176 Crs; Patnagarh Bypass road at the cost of 140 Crs; development of Tusura Airstrip at a cost 65 Crs; major roads and bridges; development of Harishankar Temple at the cost of 26 Crs; development of other major temples of the district etc.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Bolangir District in August 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

During the day, he interacted with the public at Kantabanji Vocational College Playground & R.N. Singhdeo Stadium field, Saintala and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.