Both Houses Of Parliament Adjourned For Day Amid Ruckus Over Price Rise & GST Hike

New Delhi: Both the houses of Parliament have been adjourned for the day following uproar by the Opposition parties over price rise and GST hike.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House re-assembled at 2 P. M. after first adjournment, members of Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, and Left trooped to the well-raising slogans.

The Presiding Officer repeatedly urged the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the house to function, but they did not pay heed. Later, the house was adjourned for the day. In the morning, when the Lower House met for the day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of price rise.

However, Speaker Om Birla did not give permission and immediately started Question Hour. Following this, Opposition members including Congress, DMK, and TMC trooped into the Well raising slogans against the government. Amid din, the Speaker tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain. Later, Mr. Birla adjourned the House till 2 P. M.

The scene was no different in the Rajya Sabha. When the Upper House met at 2 P. M. after the first adjournment, the Weapon of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was moved by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for consideration and passing. Opposition members including Congress, AAP, DMK, TMC, and Left trooped into the well, raising slogans against the government over the GST hike and inflation. Members from RJD, NCP, Shivsena, and Samajwadi Party were also on their feet.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the house amid din while urging members to allow the house to function. As the uproar continued, Mr. Harivash adjourned the proceedings for the day. Earlier, in the morning, a similar scene was witnessed in the Upper House. Opposition members moved the adjournment notices which were rejected by Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu leading to protests by the members of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and others. Amid noisy scenes, the house was adjourned till 2 P.M.