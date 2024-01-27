SAMALEI Project all set for inauguration today

Sambalpur: Sambalpur city is buzzing with excitement and devotion. With chief minister Naveen Patnaik set to inaugurate the Samalei project on Saturday, the entire city is being decorated and cleaned in preparation for the special occasion.

Sambalpur’s main routes are being lit with colourful lights and every wall in the town have been painted with Sambalpuri and historical themes. Sources said the CM is scheduled to arrive at the Samleswari temple by 12.30pm for the inauguration.

The redevelopment project worth Rs 200 crore for the shrine of Goddess Samaleswari in Sambalpur was announced by CM Naveen Patnaik on February 17, 2021.

The redevelopment plan included the construction of four heritage gates on the four sides of the temple and other infrastructure facilities like parking slots, vending zones and toilets near the temple for the welfare of thousands of devotees and tourists who throng the shrine every day.

Apart from that, housing projects for servitors of the temple, a 30-meter-wide road to connect the temple zone with the Mahanadi bank were also in the plan. The road is said to help in the daily conduct of Mahanadi alati rituals for the presiding Goddess.The government had also planned to develop 108 acres of area around the temple.

A Mission Shakti Cafe is set to open within the temple precinct.

There will be 82 stalls out of which 14 will be dedicated for priests selling puja items. The inauguration will feature a special demonstration of Sambalpuri handloom weaving, highlighting the craftsmanship. The project has a touch of Sambalpur ikkat design on the yajna structures.

BJD general secretary Manas Mangaraj said devotees can visit the temple from January 30. The revamped temple will welcome 8,000 devotees daily who can partake of prasad after darshan, he added.