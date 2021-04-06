Odisha: Here’s The Revised Guidelines For Issuing Caste Certificate

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for issuance of miscellaneous and caste certificates.
This has been done for quick delivery of certificate services to citizens and to bring transformational changes in citizen-centric governance.
Here are the guidelines:
- Resident, Income and Income & Asset Certificates which are presently issued within 15 days as per the extant rules shall be issued within 10 days, henceforth.
- ST, SC, SEBC and OBC Certificates shall be issued within 15 days instead of 30 days.
- Solvency, Legal Heir and Guardianship Certificates shall continue to be issued within 30 days.
- Legal Heir Certificate shall be issued for all purposes so that citizens will not be required to apply more than once for different purposes.