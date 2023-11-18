World Cup 2023: Indian Railways to run special train from Delhi to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad today

Ahmedabad: For the convenience of passengers going to Gujarat for the Cricket World Cup final this Sunday, both Western and Central Railway will run special trains to Ahmedabad.

Train No. 09001 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday at 11.45 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 7.20am the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09002 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday at 4am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12.10pm the same day.

Central Railway train number 01153 CSMT-Ahmedabad special express will leave CSMT at 10.30pm on Saturday and reach Ahmedabad at 6.40am on Sunday. The return train will be 01154 Ahmedabad-CSMT special express which will leave Ahmedabad at 1.45am on Monday and arrive at CSMT at 10.35am the same day.