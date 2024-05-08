PM Modi Slams Sam Pitroda For Racist Flub

New Delhi: Tearing into the Congress over its veteran leader Sam Pitroda’s fresh flub, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today demanded a response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the country “won’t tolerate disrespect on the basis of the colour of skin”.

Mr Pitroda, whose remark on an inheritance tax in the US last month left the Congress red-faced in the election season, came up with a new howler while he was trying to make a pitch for national unity despite India’s diversity. In an exclusive interview with The Statesman, Mr Pitroda described India as a “… diverse country… where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa”.

Pushed into firefight mode, the Congress distanced itself from its senior leader’s remark. “The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India’s diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.