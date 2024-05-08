Sam Pitroda Embarrasses Congress Again With Racist Remarks 

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda – whose comment last month about an inheritance tax in the United States sparked a massive fight with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party – has triggered another row in his attempt to make a pitch for national unity.

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman, Mr Pitroda described India as a “… diverse country… where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa”.

The Congress has distanced itself from the remark.

“The analogies given by Sam Pitroda to India’s diversity are extremely wrong and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely disassociates itself from these analogies,” senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on X.