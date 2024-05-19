Patanjali’s ‘soan papdi’ fails quality test, 3 arrested

New Delhi: Three persons, including the assistant manager of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, were fined and sentenced to six months in prison by chief judicial magistrate in Pithoragarh after Patanjali’s food product failed a quality test conducted at a testing laboratory in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, Live Hindustan reported. A food safety inspector had raised concerns about Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi at Lila Dhar Pathak’s shop at the main market in Berinag, Pithoragarh in 2019.

Following the incident, samples of the sweet were collected, and notices were issued to Kanaha Ji Distributor, Ramnagar, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar. In December 2020, the testing laboratory in Rudrapur sent a notice to the state food safety department over the sweet’s substandard quality.

Cases were also filed against businessman Lila Dhar Pathak, distributor Ajay Joshi, and Patanjali assistant manager Abhishek Kumar following the incident. The three people were also imposed fines of ₹5,000, ₹10,000, and ₹25,000 respectively and sentenced to six months in prison.