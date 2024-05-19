Swati Maliwal slams AAP ahead of protest outside BJP HQ

New Delhi: Swati Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday slammed the party, saying it was out on the street to “save the accused”, as Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs and MPs are set to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters in Delhi to protest against the arrest of the chief minister aide Bibhav Kumar in an assault case.

Bibhav Kumar was picked up at the CM’s residence and arrested in connection with the assault case on Saturday. He was later sent to a five-day police custody by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

“There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?” Swati Maliwal wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter) in Hindi.

“I wish we had made such as an effort for Manish Sisodia ji. If he had been here, maybe this wouldn’t have happened to me!” Swati Maliwal, who has alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her seven-eight times, “kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvis area”, said.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal said he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 “so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail”.

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who had just returned from the UK, and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party’s parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.