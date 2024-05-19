Satwik-Chirag Crowned Thailand Open Men’s Doubles Champions, Set To Return To World No 1

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the Thailand Open 2024 badminton men’s doubles title with a win over the People’s Republic of China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday.

The world No. 3 Indian badminton pair beat their 29th-ranked opponents with a scoreline of 21-15, 21-15 in 36 minutes. This was the second title of the 2024 badminton season for Chirag and Satwik and the second Thailand Open title.

The Indian pair’s first Super 500 title on the BWF World Tour came at the Thailand Open in 2019. The 2024 Thailand Open final marked the Indian duo’s fifth appearance in a BWF Super 500 summit clash and they emerged victorious in all of them.

Overall, this was Satwik and Chirag’s eighth title on the BWF World Tour. The Indian pair bagged the Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open and the Korea Open last year. Chirag and Satwik lost the Malaysia Open and India Open finals earlier this year before winning the French Open in March.

With 9200 ranking points from the tournament, the Indian badminton players are expected to regain the world No. 1 rank next week. The next assignment for top-tier Indian badminton players will be the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 tournament starting on Tuesday.