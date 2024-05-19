PM Modi Reviews BJP’s Poll Management in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Odisha for the third time to campaign for BJP candidates. Earlier, he had held public meetings in Brahmapur and Nabarangpur on May 6. After holding a road show in Bhubaneswar on May 10, the next day he addressed the people in Phulbani, Bolangir and Bargarh.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in Puri and later address public meetings in Angul and Cuttack.

After the Prime Minister arrived in Bhubaneswar this evening, he went to the BJP state office and held an important meeting regarding election management.

He discussed with the state president, ex-president, election in-charge, co-in-charge, and all the activists related to election management for about half an hour and suggested strategies to increase the support for BJP from the booth level.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed all the issues and asked everyone to give their all to fight for the BJP to successfully get the blessings and support of the people of Odisha in every phase of the elections.

While discussing in the meeting, the Prime Minister also took stock of the election strategy in the state, the participation of party workers in various fields and the attitude of the people at the grassroots towards the BJP.

Notably, in 1986, when Modi was the BJP’s Organizational Chief, he came to Odisha and went to the party office. Referring to that time, he recalled the activists who were in charge of the party in Odisha and expressed his happiness about the change in the then-state office and the present office.

BJP’s State unit president Manmohan Samal, former president Sameer Mohanty, election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, central minister & in charge of election management Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Lata Usendi and other activists were present in the meeting. As per reports, the Prime Minister sought the opinion of about 25 top activists present in the meeting.

The meeting started at 7 pm and after that, the Prime Minister went to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay for the night before embarking for Puri early morning. The Prime Minister will reach Puri at about 7 am tomorrow and first, he will go to Srimandir for darshan of the Holy Trinity.

After seeking the blessing of Lord Jagannath, the Prime Minister will hold a mega road show in the Pilgrim town, Puri for more than an hour. Later, he will address election meetings in Angul and Cuttack.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said that the Prime Minister’s message in the meeting this evening will be made clear to everyone tomorrow.