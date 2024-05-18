RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: RCB beat CSK by 27 runs, qualify for playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs on Saturday to secure the fourth and final play-off spot in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and now Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the playoffs. It has been a fantastic run for RCB, which has now won its sixth game in a row to make it to the last-four stage.

Skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for some time at the end of the third over.

Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to keep up the tempo.

Towards the end, the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who could have probably played his last IPL match, scored a 13-ball 25-run cameo. But it was not enough. Yash Dayal kept his cool in the last over and returned with figures of 2/42 for RCB.