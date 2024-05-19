IPL 2024: RR vs KKR match in Guwahati abandoned due to rain

The Match 70 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned, without a ball being bowled, due to rain.

Persistent rains at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati delayed the toss and while the rain did stop late, temporarily, it allowed for the toss to take place.

The match was reduced to 7-overs-a-side as the Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field. But the rains returned soon and forced abandonment.

The result meant that the teams shared one point each. Kolkata Knight finished at the top of the table with 20 points while Rajasthan Royals finished with 17 which meant that they missed out on the top-two finish as SRH had beaten Punjab Kings earlier in the day and moved to 17 points and possessed a better Net Run Rate of 0.414 than Rajasthan Royals (0.273).

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on 21st May, 2024 while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on 22nd May, 2024.