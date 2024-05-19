Bhubaneswar To Witness Zero Shadow Day on May 21, Cuttack The Next Day
Bhubaneswar: As many as six places in Odisha will witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ starting from May 21 to July 22, 2024, Dr Shubhendu Patnaik, former director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar.
The rare celestial phenomenon during which no shadow of an object or a being is observed will be experienced in Bhubaneswar at 11.43 am on May 21 and in Cuttack at 11.43 am the following day (May 22).
Check Timings of the Zero Shadow Day in Odisha:-
|Place
|Date
|Time
|Date
|Time
|Bhubaneswar
|May 21
|11.43 am
|July 22
|11.53 am
|Cuttack
|May 22
|11.43 am
|July 22
|11.53 am
|Burla
|May 28
|11.52 am
|July 15
|11.56 am
|Rourkela
|June 2
|11.58 am
|July 10
|11.56 am
|Bolangir
|May 23
|11.54 am
|July 20
|11.49 am
|Baripada
|May 31
|11.41 am
|July 12
|11.49 am
A ‘Zero Shadow Day’ is when vertical objects appear to cast no shadow. This is because the Sun is at its zenith and the shadow is directly under the object. There are two Zero Shadow Days every year for every point on Earth between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.
