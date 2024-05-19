IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ As Heat Wave Strikes Delhi-NCR For 3rd Consecutive Day

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Delhi-NCR as heat wave conditions prevailed for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Meanwhile, an ‘Orange Alert’ has been announced for Monday through Wednesday. The maximum temperature in some parts of Delhi-NCR will linger between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said, adding that people are advised to stay indoors.

On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded at Safdarjung in the national capital. The maximum temperature was 43.7 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, clear skies and dry westerly winds prevailed across Delhi-NCR, which made Saturday far more uncomfortable.

On Saturday, the IMD said, “heat wave to severe heat wave conditions was observed in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat”, with heat wave conditions witnessed in many parts of, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.

In Rajasthan’s Barmer, the maximum temperature was recorded at 46.9 degrees Celsius. According to the department, most parts of the state have been experiencing severe heat for the last several days, and this period will continue for the next one week. The maximum temperature was recorded at 46.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 46.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 46.2 degrees Celsius in Jalore, Jaisalmer, and Karauli, and 45.5 degrees Celsius in Kota, Churu and Bikaner.

For Monday, the IMD has said, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Rajasthan. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions have been forecast for some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, as well as isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat.