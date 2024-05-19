Development is BJD’s Weapon; Oppositions’ is Lies & False Propaganda: CM Naveen In Keonjhar

Keonjhar/Anandapur: The weapon of opposition is lies and false propaganda while development is the weapon of Biju Janata Dal, said BJD Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while campaigning for party candidates in Keonjhar and Ananadpur on Sunday.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to bless the Biju Janata Dal MP and MLA candidates of Anandapur and Ghasipura from Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency with a large number of votes.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister collected feedback from the public about various schemes like BSKY, Mission Shakti, LaCCmi Bus, Mamata, 5T schools, student scholarships, KALIA, Madhubabu Pension, Ration Card etc.

He said, “Electricity bill will not come from July… Biju Janata Dal government will provide free electricity… Are you happy? Patnaik also collected positive responses from the public on the Puri Srimandir and Maa Samlei projects.

When the Odisha CM asked, “Is Naveen Patnaik good?”, the people responded with ‘yes’ en masse.

Addressing the gathering, senior BJD leader Kartik Pandian said that seeing the enthusiasm of people, the opposition leaders are having sleepless nights. He also warned everyone to remain cautious of the false propaganda of the BJP.

Chief Minister is happy with your happiness. The CM has a big heart for the tribal brothers and sisters. He loves the tribal community very much. He has formed the Special Development Council for the protection of tribal art, culture and places of worship.

“Can the BJP government, which is talking about double engine, tell in which state it has formed a Special Development Council for tribals, asked the senior BJD leader.

Kartik Pandian further said that the Chief Minister has cancelled 50,000 petty police cases against the tribals.