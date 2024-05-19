Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP to march BJP HQ today, Security beefed up

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all AAP leaders and announced on Saturday that he will go to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi on Sunday at 12 pm with all the top leaders of his party.

The political slugfest escalated after Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s ex-personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence this week. The Ex-aide is also in five-day police custody after a ruling in the Tis Hazari Court late Saturday night.

Hours after Kumar’s arrest, Kejriwal held a press conference in which he announced his intention to march to the BJP office on Sunday, and dared the “Prime Minister to send anyone he wants to jail”.

“In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

“Based on the information that has come to us through social media and other channels, we have made preventive arrangements on DDU Marg to ensure that the law and order is maintained,” said DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava.

“Our main focus is to deploy enough security forces and have barricading in place so that there is a proper law and order situation,” he added.

Ahead of the protest, security was enhanced outside BJP headquarters in the national capital. The Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought and they will not be allowed to march towards the headquarters of the saffron party.