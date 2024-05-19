PM Modi Arrives In Bhubaneswar, Heads To Odisha BJP HQs

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha on a two-day visit to canvas for BJP candidates as five parliamentary constituencies and 35 assembly segments are going to polls on Monday.

The Prime Minister landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar in a special Air Force flight this evening.

After reaching the airport, Modi received a warm welcome from Odisha BJP leaders and headed to the party’s state headquarters amid tight security.

As per reports, Modi will attend an important review meeting at the state BJP office this evening.

The prime minister will make a night halt at Raj Bhawan and the next morning he will leave for Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir at 7 am.

In view of the PM’s visit, Srimandir will be out of bounds for devotees one hour before his visit. Similarly, traffic restrictions will be in place one hour before the PM’s visit.

After paying obeisance to the Trinity, the prime minister will hold a roadshow from Singhadwar to Medical Chhak from 7.30 am.

After the roadshow, Modi will leave for Angul where he will address an election rally at 9.30 am at Angul stadium. He will address another Vijay Sankalp rally at Killa Padia in Cuttack at around 11.30 am.