Odisha DGP Emphasizes Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Violence

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi today took stock of the law & order situation across the state and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for violence. He discussed with the SPs of all districts through video conference and reviewed measures to be taken to ensure the remaining three phases of elections in Odisha remain peaceful.

“Violence will not be tolerated. In case of any such incident, we will immediately file a case and take strict action against the accused,” Sarangi said and added that the SPs have been asked to make all efforts for free, fair and impartial elections. He expressed his gratitude to the police officers on round-the-clock election duty and their sacrifices for society.

Regarding the pre-poll violence in Ganjam’s Khallikote, the DGP said, “We have registered a case and all the 9 accused have been arrested. We have formed an SIT to look into the case and at the same time apprehend the other accused, close the investigation early and submit the chargesheet within 30 days so that the trial commences. IGP Southern Range will review the SIT.”

As Ganjam is going to polls on 20th May, ADGP R. K. Sharma will be kept at Chhatrapur where he will oversee the law and order situation during the election process. We have deployed 20 companies of CAPF in Ganjam… We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence,” said DGP Sarangi.