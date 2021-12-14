One Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Poonch; Grenades, AK-47 Rifle Seized

Poonch: One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out in Poonch on Tuesday.

On receiving specific Intelligence inputs of presence of armed terrorists in the area, an operation was launched on Monda. However, gunfight broke out this morning when a terrorist attempted to escape while opening fire at the security personnel.

In gunbattle, the terrorist was neutralised. One AK-47 Rifle, four magazines and pouches have been recovered from the slain terrorist.

While the operation is currently underway, security has been heightened in Kashmir after three police personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack on a police bus at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.