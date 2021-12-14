Supreme Court Allows Double Lane Widening Of Char Dham Highway Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed an application filed by the Ministry of Defence for the double-lane widening of roads that are part of the 899-km Char Dham project in Uttarakhand.

A bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath pronounced orders in the application filed by the Ministry of Defence seeking modification of the order dated September 8, 2020, which was passed by a three-Judge Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman, in order to permit the Union of India to make roads with 10 Meters tarred surface as opposed to the 5.5 meters as ordered by the Court.

Armed forces’ infrastructure needs have to be met to safeguard borders, and highways that are of strategic importance cannot be treated the same way as those in other hilly terrains, the court said.

However, the court also acknowledge the petitioner’s environmental concerns and said it was forming an oversight committee to be headed by a former judge of the top court.

This committee – which will report to the Supreme Court every four months on the project’s progress will also have representatives from the National Environmental Research Institute and the Ministry of Environment. Its objective is to ensure the implementation of existing recommendations.