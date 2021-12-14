Elephant Herd Wreaks Havoc In Odisha Villages

Keonjhar/Mayurbhanj: Elephant menace continued to affect normalcy as locals at different places in Odisha remained gripped with panic.

In Thakurmunda forest range in Mayurbhanj district, jumbos barged into the villages here and destroyed acres of standing paddy crops.

Panic-stricken villagers tried hard to drive the animals away into the forest but in vain. On being informed, forest officials have camped in the area and tried to chase them away with the help of villagers.

Similarly, villagers in Saharpada section under Patna range in Keonjhar district are also facing the menace as a herd of elephants ransacked the thatched four houses and damaged the belongings, rice, paddy kept in the house.

After failing to drive away the elephants, the villagers have lodged a complaint with the forest department. Following this, forest personnel have been deployed in the area to drive away the elephants.