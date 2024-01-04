AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal To Be Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested today after a raid at his house, leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party alleged hours after he refused to appear for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. Party sources said roads leading to Mr Kejriwal’s home have been blocked by Delhi police.

This was the third notice to Mr Kejriwal, also the AAP’s national convenor, after he refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

Sources said the ED’s lawyers are examining Mr Kejriwal’s response, and fresh summons will be sent to him.

Several AAP leaders on Wednesday said Mr Kejriwal’s house would be raided by the probe agency this morning, following which he could be arrested.

“News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely,” posted senior party leader and Delhi minister Atishi on X, formerly Twitter.

Similar posts were seen on the handles of senior party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jasmine Shah and Sandeep Pathak.

With three of its leaders — Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain — in jail, the AAP has long been anticipating the eventuality and has discussed the possible courses of action. They even want Mr Kejriwal to remain the Chief Minister and do his job from jail.

Kejriwal skipped the first summons on November 2 citing administrative duties in Delhi ahead of Diwali and election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh. The next summons was on December 21 and Kejriwal left for his vipassana a day before. On December 3, Kejriwal wrote to ED he was busy with the Rajya Sabha elections and was ready to answer the questionnaire if they sent it. Kejriwal said the agency did not reply to his earlier letters in which he sought to know more context on why he was being summoned.