Driver Burnt Alive As Trucks Catch Fire In Mayurbhanj

Bangriposi: A truck driver burnt alive as two trucks caught fire at Bangriposi ghat in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

As per reports, the two trucks lost balance and overturned at the ghat. As a result, fire broke out inside the two trucks. One of the drivers was burnt alive while another went missing after the mishap.

On intimation, police with fire brigades reached the scene. The fire service personnel doused the flames and police have initiated a probe into the incident. A search operation has been launched to find the other driver. Further details regarding this are awaited.