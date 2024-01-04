Chilika
Annual bird census kicks off in Chilika

By Ananya Pattnaik
Khurda: The annual bird census in Chilika Lake began on Thursday morning. The counting began at 5:30 this morning and will continue till 1pm. During this time, tourist boating is prohibited in the lake.

21 teams comprising 5-6 ornithologists in each have been deployed in the counting of the migratory and domestic birds in Chilika lagoon spreading over Rambha, Balugaon, Tangi, Satapada and Chilika ranges.

The forest department has adopted a new technique and introduced a mobile application, ‘E-Bird’ for counting.

