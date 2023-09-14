Woman jumps into Mahanadi river, search operation underway

Cuttack: A young woman jumped off the second bridge on the Mahanadi river and went missing on Thursday, said reports.

Reports said that, a young woman has been accused of trying to commit suicide by jumping from the bridge in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

According to the latest reports, today at around 11:30 am a woman suddenly left her scooter on the Chanborpur bridge and jumped into the river.

The search operation by the ODRAF has started immediately. So far no trace of the woman has been found, said reports.