India Summons Canadian Diplomat over ‘pro-Khalistan’ Chants at Canada Event

New Delhi: India summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner on Monday over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at an event in Canada in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the country’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed.

“The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, in a video released by Canadian TV, the chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ grew louder and louder as PM Trudeau approached the stage to deliver his address commemorating ‘Khalsa Day’. There were many pro-Khalistan chants also heard in the background repeatedly during Trudeau’s speech at the event.

Addressing the event the Canadian PM said, “..we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination”.

Trudeau’s remarks come at a time when the diplomatic relations between India and Canada are going through its worst phase.

Notably, the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar sparked a row between India and Canada. Trudeau blamed India for the killing without providing a single evidence.