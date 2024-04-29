Max Temp Soars Above 40°C At 32 Odisha Towns, Baripada Boils At 44.8°C

Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no respite from the severe heatwave prevailing across the state as about 32 towns in Odisha recorded maximum day temperatures above 40°C on Monday.

Baripada was the hottest place in the state today at 44.8°C, while Angul and Boudh recorded 44.3°C and 44.1°C respectively. The mercury also soared to 44°C in Talcher and Bhawanipatna.

The maximum temperatures at the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were 42.5°C and 41.3°C respectively.

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over several districts of Odisha during the next 4 – 5 days, the IMD regional centre here said.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has predicted that due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be above normal by 3 to 6°C over some districts of Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days.

The weather agency has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day time between 11 AM – 3 PM.