Madrid Open: Nadal battles past Cachin in over 3 hours match, progresses to round of 16

Rafael Nadal outlasted Argentina’s Pedro Cachin 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in a three-hour-long battle to reach the round of 16 at the Madrid Open on Monday.

The former world No.1 started off in convincing fashing before enduring a taxing battle during his 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3, win.

Nadal started strong against world No.91 Cachin, winning the opening set with ease. However, Cachin fought back in the second set, breaking Nadal twice and even had a chance to serve the set out. After over three hours of play, Nadal emerged victorious on his first match point.

This triumph coincides with the 22nd anniversary of his first Tour-level win at the 2002 Majorca Open when he was just 15 years old. Nadal has now recorded 1,074 ATP wins, which is the fourth-highest in the Open Era.

The five-time champion Nadal will take on Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka for a place in the quarterfinals.