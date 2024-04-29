Madrid Open: Nadal battles past Cachin in over 3 hours match, progresses to round of 16

Rafael Nadal outlasted Argentina’s Pedro Cachin 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in a three-hour-long battle to reach the round of 16 at the Madrid Open on Monday.
The former world No.1 started off in convincing fashing before enduring a taxing battle during his 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3, win.
ESE SENTIMIENTO TAN ESPERADO 💪🏻@RafaelNadal | @ATPTour_ES | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/80DhChTvfa
— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 29, 2024
Nadal started strong against world No.91 Cachin, winning the opening set with ease. However, Cachin fought back in the second set, breaking Nadal twice and even had a chance to serve the set out. After over three hours of play, Nadal emerged victorious on his first match point.
Rafa Nadal banana shot pass™️ 🍌@RafaelNadal #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/DjWLGRe5yk
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 29, 2024
This triumph coincides with the 22nd anniversary of his first Tour-level win at the 2002 Majorca Open when he was just 15 years old. Nadal has now recorded 1,074 ATP wins, which is the fourth-highest in the Open Era.
The five-time champion Nadal will take on Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka for a place in the quarterfinals.
Comments are closed.