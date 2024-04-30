Congress Fields Biswabhusan Das From Kakatpur Assembly Seat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress on Tuesday announced Biswabhusan Das as its candidate for the Kakatpur assembly seat for the upcoming general election 2024. Das re-joined the Congress after being denied a ticket from the BJP.

Das was a Congress candidate from Kakatpur in the 2009 and 2019 elections. He supported Ravi Sethi in the 2014 elections for the same seat. However, the Congress lost in the elections of 2009, 2014 and 2019. Das recently left the Congress and joined the BJP in the hope of getting a ticket. But BJP gave ticket to Baidhar Malick in Kakatpur. As a result, Das returned to Congress a few days ago.

So far Congress has announced candidates for 146 seats including the Kakatpur seat. Only the Nilgiri seat did not field a candidate. Biju Janata Dal has fielded Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tusharkanti Behra in the Kakatpur seat. Similarly, Baidhar Mallik has come down on the BJP ticket.