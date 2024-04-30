KKR Bowler Harshit Rana Fined 100% of Match Fee, Suspended For One Match

Kolkata Knight Riders Bowler Harshit Rana has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024.

Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred during KKR’s recent victory against Delhi at Eden Gardens on April 29. Rana’s second infraction marks him as the inaugural player in the IPL 2024 season to incur a ban for breaching the code of conduct.