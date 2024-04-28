Odisha’s Pride & Language Under Threat: PM Narendra Modi

Bhubaneswar: Before coming to Odisha for electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the issues raised by the BJP on Odisha’s pride (Asmita) and Odia language to fight the general elections in the state.

“Odisha’s Asmita & Odia language are in danger. I don’t think Odisha’s people will tolerate it for a long time,” the Prime Minister said during an interview with a national TV channel on Sunday.

PM Modi said, “The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) used to support us based on issues. Many other parties also give us issue-based support. Our relation with the BJD in the state is different.”

“In such a situation, we think we should get the chance to serve Odisha. If we get the chance, we will take Odisha to the peak of development,” he added.

Commenting that Odisha state could have become the richest state in the country with abundant resources, PM Modi said, “There are so many resources that today Odisha could have become the richest state in the country.”

A few days ago Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while giving an interview to a national TV channel, said that the BJP is fighting this election based on Odisha’s Asmita, Odia language and culture.