Dulal Chandra Pradhan Quits Congress Ahead of Odisha Election 2024

Bhubaneswar: Dulal Chandra Pradhan resigned from the primary membership of Congress in Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, Ngendra Pradhan has been nominated in place of Dulal Chandra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha elections from the Congress. Dissatisfied with taking back the Congress ticket, Dulal Chandra Pradhan left the party. He sent his resignation letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

‘…I can never compromise on Sambalpur’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Sambalpur,” he wrote in his resignation letter to OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak.

After announcing candidates for two Lok Sabha seats and eight assembly seats on Sunday, the Indian National Congress changed its candidates for the Parliamentary constituency.

Nagendra Pradhan, a former minister in the Naveen Patnaik government, had won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on a BJD ticket. He joined the Congress after resigning from the regional party on April 25.