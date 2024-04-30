CUO To Commence Classes In First Permanent Academic Building

Koraput: In an exciting development, the Central University of Odisha in Koraput is gearing up to commence classes in its first permanent academic building for the upcoming academic session. Currently, 15 out of 18 departments operate from temporary buildings, but this shift signifies a significant stride towards progress, stated Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Prof. Tripathi highlighted the imminent completion of the new academic building, poised to be taken over by the University in the next few months. Additionally, he emphasized the nearing completion of staff quarters, heralding a vibrant campus life for university employees.

The momentum of growth was further underscored during a recent online event where Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, including Two Academic Buildings, an Administrative Building, two Hostels and one Library Building at the Central University of Odisha in presence of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan with a total project cost of Rs. 129.79 Crore on February 20, 2024. Prof. Tripathi extended gratitude to Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for his steadfast support in the University’s advancement. Another Rs.479.92 Crore was also sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India for the various infrastructure projects of the University including Academic buildings, Hostels, International Guest House, Health Centre Building and Auditorium, he added.

Highlighting future endeavours, Prof. Tripathi revealed plans for the establishment of a Charkha Centre aimed at empowering local unemployed individuals through garment preparation, alongside an emphasis on sectors like Agriculture, Forest Management, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Logistic and Supply Chain Management for the economic development of the state.

Furthermore, the University’s pursuit of permanent faculty has seen significant progress with the recent recruitment of 37 faculty members across various disciplines, with ongoing recruitment efforts for an additional 34 faculty members. The recruitment process for non-teaching staff, overseen by the NTA, is also advancing rapidly, with expectations of further hires in the coming months, Prof. Tripathi shared. He also informed me about introducing New Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs in Basic Science for the Upcoming Academic Year.

With these developments and a promising roadmap ahead, the Central University of Odisha is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and excellence in higher education.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer