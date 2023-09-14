Odisha Crime Branch EOW to grill actor Govinda over online ponzi scam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha economic offences wing (EOW) Wednesday said they will question Bollywood actor Govinda in connection with a Rs 1,000 crore pan-India online ponzi scam probe.

Authorities said Solar Techno Alliance’s (STA-Token) with online presence in several countries was illegally operating a pyramid-structured online ponzi scheme under the garb of crypto investment.

They collected deposits without any authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore from over 2 lakh people across India, the Odisha EOW said.

Bollywood actor Govinda, who had reportedly endorsed the company’s operations in a few promotional videos will now be questioned for more clues, top EOW officials said.

Govinda had attended a mega event hosted by STA in Goa in July this year and thus, a team of Odisha EOW will reach Mumbai soon to question the actor regarding his association with the company.

The officials added that if Govinda’s role in the case is only limited to being an endorser of the company as per a valid agreement, then he will be made a witness in the case.

Govinda is yet to issue an official statement about his involvement in the case.